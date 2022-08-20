 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $370,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $370,000

Look no further, this immaculate 3-bedroom, 2+ bathroom home is move in ready for you! Whether you enter from your inviting front entry or through the spacious mudroom attached to your large garage, you will immediately feel at home. This property is full of natural light, great fixtures, & the latest paint colors. The bright main level provides the “open concept” which is accented by your gorgeous kitchen & dining area. New home provides zero maintenance and new appliances! Beautiful primary suite w/private bath, bright bedrooms, and a huge lower level ready for you to make your own. Corner lot with fenced in yard and outdoor patio for chillin’ or grillin’. GREAT location -easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, parks & entertainment. Please view 3D model.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arena man killed in single-vehicle crash

Arena man killed in single-vehicle crash

Ralph Reeson was driving north on County Road K near Knight Hollow Road in the town of Arena shortly before 3:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Stony Acres Apartments opens in Dells

Stony Acres Apartments opens in Dells

Stony Acres Apartments, a new apartment complex in Wisconsin Dells, offers units with one to three bedrooms along with studios and two penthouses. The facility has amenities such as a fitness room, small library, theater room, common event rooms, underground parking with a storage facility included, and wash stations for cars and pets.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News