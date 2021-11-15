3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $370,000

BUILT FOR COMFORT!!! This darling ranch home has been preserved for the last 50 years by a single owner! Situated on a large pristine lot in the Midvale Heights neighborhood. You are sure to be impressed by the gleaming hardwood floors, open kitchen and huge 4 season sunroom! The kitchen is tastefully updated and offers ample space for your family! The finished basement offers more space with partial 2nd bath ready for finishing. Step out back and enjoy a spacious well manicured lot on a quiet evening or for entertaining family and friends! The large 2 car detached garage offers plenty of space for vehicles and storage and you’ll love staying out of the elements with the awesome carport! Enjoy many updates including a newer roof, windows, and siding. SEE IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!