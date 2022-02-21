3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $370,000

Lovely Eastside home in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood! This home has been lovingly cared for and ready for its next chapter. Great layout for entertaining! Sunny kitchen & dining area flow into a large living room w/bay window. In the family room, enjoy cozy nights curled up w/a book by the fireplace & huge built in bookcase. Great place for game night as well! Love your outdoor spaces on the expansive deck and beautiful park like yard. Deck houses a retractable shade to keep things cool on hot summer days. Established perennial beds & mature trees. Back inside you'll find generously sized bedrooms on upper level. Private space in LL features bonus rm, 2 additional rms w/egress windows & full bath. Ideal work from home area. New SS dishwasher, range & hood. Ultimate UHP home warranty.