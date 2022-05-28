3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $372,900

Modern 2-story home in a desirable Madison neighborhood near Door Creek Park! Open-concept ML boasts beautiful vinyl flooring, sunny living rm with gas fp and automatic shades, convenient half bath, coffee bar, mud/laundry rm off the garage, and dining area w/ backyard access. Modern kitchen offers ample cabinet & counter space w/ soft close drawers and doors, SS appliances, and a huge center island. UL owner's suite has spacious walk-in closet and en suite bath with stylish tile shower. UL offers two add'l bdrms w/ generous closet space and natural light, and full bath with tub/shower combo. Unfinished LL has rubber flooring great for an exercise area or play room, and ample storage space. Enjoy grilling on the concrete patio or relaxing in the fully fenced yard! Smart features included!