3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $372,900

Beaver Dam man faces charges including battery to staff in the emergency room at Marshfield Medical – Beaver Dam
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Beaver Dam man faces felony charges after assaulting staff and making profane comments while at Marshfield Medical Cent…
A Minnesota woman is facing 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines after police allegedly found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana …
WAUPUN – With the New Year comes a new lease on life for one area woman.
A New Lisbon man who allegedly broke into a pharmacy and stole 1,000s of pills is charged with multiple felonies, including burglary and drug …
HORICON – Horicon School District administration staff are not just steering the district metaphorically, they are getting behind the wheel of…
Columbia County officials are investigating the deaths of three people in Lodi 23 years ago.
Early on Thursday morning Columbia County Sheriff personnel were searching for a man who was reported to be lost in the woods after tracking a deer.
JUNEAU – Responding to concerns about the loss of farmland being used for solar development, John Butterbrodt offered some seeds of wisdom at …
The Falcons boys basketball team hasn't skipped a beat after losing key pieces from last year's championship run and are currently ranked second in the state.
A man is facing charges of sexual assault of a child in Columbia County following an alleged incident in Wisconsin Dells.