Meticulously improved and maintained 2-story in the sought after Grandview Commons neighborhood. This convenient location has easy access to groceries, schools, restaurants, and everything you need. The main level features a spacious open concept floorplan. The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, island, and pantry cabinet. The dining area walks out to enlarged patio with a gazebo and fenced yard, plenty of space to relax, play, or entertain. The basement has been tastefully finished with rec room, office and additional bathroom. The owners suite has private bath and walk-in closet. Better and cheaper than new construction with all the landscaping, established lawn, and patio already done for you! Don't miss out on this one.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $374,900
