 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $374,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $374,900

Meticulously improved and maintained 2-story in the sought after Grandview Commons neighborhood. This convenient location has easy access to groceries, schools, restaurants, and everything you need. The main level features a spacious open concept floorplan. The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, island, and pantry cabinet. The dining area walks out to enlarged patio with a gazebo and fenced yard, plenty of space to relax, play, or entertain. The basement has been tastefully finished with rec room, office and additional bathroom. The owners suite has private bath and walk-in closet. Better and cheaper than new construction with all the landscaping, established lawn, and patio already done for you! Don't miss out on this one.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News