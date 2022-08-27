3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $379,900

Welcome home to this well-maintained, East-side beauty! Enter into sun-soaked main level, with sleek LVP floors leading you through. Open living room is perfectly spacious, and features a ship-lap accent wall, that could house a future fireplace! Kitchen boasts rich stained cabinetry, large kitchen island w/ bar, and stainless appliances. Dining area is steps away, and leads out to concrete patio and fenced yard! Main level is complete with 1/2 bath and laundry/mudroom. Upstairs, you'll find 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, including primary suite. Suite is very generous, and tray ceiling gives an extra airy feeling. Enjoy walk-in closet, as well as attached bath w/ dual vanity and walk-in shower! Lower level is ready to be finished, with stubbing for bathroom. Check out the 3D tour!