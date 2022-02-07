 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $380,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $380,000

This spacious ranch home with lots of updates is the perfect mix of quiet country living in a secluded neighborhood while still having great access to Madison's east side. You'll love the updated African slate tile and LVP flooring throughout the main level. The big and sunny kitchen paired with the large living room offers plenty of room to host. The primary bedroom with an ample en suite bathroom including a tiled walk in shower gives you the perfect private oasis. The generous lot is a gardener's dream. There are two wood burning fireplaces and one Tiki bar in the basement to keep you warm in the winter. Don't miss out on this rare find!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

A historic house on the 500 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo is being demolished on Feb. 1. The house was the home of the Riley family for years after Opal Riley refused to sell the house to Circus World Museum in the late 1960s. After building around the house, the circus acquired the house in 2005 and housed performers until 2012.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News