3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $380,000

This spacious ranch home with lots of updates is the perfect mix of quiet country living in a secluded neighborhood while still having great access to Madison's east side. You'll love the updated African slate tile and LVP flooring throughout the main level. The big and sunny kitchen paired with the large living room offers plenty of room to host. The primary bedroom with an ample en suite bathroom including a tiled walk in shower gives you the perfect private oasis. The generous lot is a gardener's dream. There are two wood burning fireplaces and one Tiki bar in the basement to keep you warm in the winter. Don't miss out on this rare find!