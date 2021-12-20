Take a look! This beautiful 3-bedroom 2.5 bath home is nestled in a gorgeous setting surrounded by mature trees. Imagine yourself sitting on the new upper deck enjoying the quiet and serene neighborhood. Home has many updates to include a new furnace, new gutters, downspouts, and the patio door in the lower level has been replaced. In the kitchen take a look at the newer (2017) solid surface counters and backsplash. Sit back and imagine the fun and entertainment to be had in the huge family room and don’t forget to peek at the huge first floor laundry room. Book your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $384,900
