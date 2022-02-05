3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $384,900

This lovely 3-bed, 2-bath ranch home in Grandview Commons is in a great location and less than 5 years old! Main floor features gorgeous flooring, 9ft ceilings & an ideal open concept flow. Rich brown cabinetry, tile backsplash/under cabinet lighting, pantry, SS appliances & breakfast bar round out the kitchen with an eat-in dining area, adjacent to a spacious living room. Split bedroom design includes an owner's suite with ensuite & walk-in closet along with 2 additional bedrooms & full bath on the main level. The second bathroom on the main floor includes an oversized soaking tub. Full basement is unfinished, but ready for your visions, and already stubbed for a bathroom. Attached/oversized 2-car garage w/utility sink, vinyl fence & deck are some additional perks to this great home!