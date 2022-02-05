 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $384,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $384,900

This lovely 3-bed, 2-bath ranch home in Grandview Commons is in a great location and less than 5 years old! Main floor features gorgeous flooring, 9ft ceilings & an ideal open concept flow. Rich brown cabinetry, tile backsplash/under cabinet lighting, pantry, SS appliances & breakfast bar round out the kitchen with an eat-in dining area, adjacent to a spacious living room. Split bedroom design includes an owner's suite with ensuite & walk-in closet along with 2 additional bedrooms & full bath on the main level. The second bathroom on the main floor includes an oversized soaking tub. Full basement is unfinished, but ready for your visions, and already stubbed for a bathroom. Attached/oversized 2-car garage w/utility sink, vinyl fence & deck are some additional perks to this great home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

A historic house on the 500 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo is being demolished on Feb. 1. The house was the home of the Riley family for years after Opal Riley refused to sell the house to Circus World Museum in the late 1960s. After building around the house, the circus acquired the house in 2005 and housed performers until 2012.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News