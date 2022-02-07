 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $385,000

Gleaming home located in quiet yet convenient location w/ enhanced energy efficiency for year round comfort! Southern exposure provides sun all day. NEW: exterior wall insulation, Scandinavian fireplace, light fixtures, stainless appliances, Amish shed. Combine turn-of-century character, makes this a charming home. Wood floors, thick woodwork, tall along w/sloped ceilings, open staircase, solid doors, etc. Wall between living & dining removed, creates bright & spacious living. Bedroom off dining makes for great den/office or guests. Freshly Painted. Basement all set for storage + room to add more sq ft. Oversized garage upgrade to 240V - perfect for electric car. Deck views decent yard. Near recreational offerings. Steps to lake, parks, schools, coffee shop, paths, pool & a mile to capitol

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

A historic house on the 500 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo is being demolished on Feb. 1. The house was the home of the Riley family for years after Opal Riley refused to sell the house to Circus World Museum in the late 1960s. After building around the house, the circus acquired the house in 2005 and housed performers until 2012.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News