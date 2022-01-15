3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $385,000

New construction located across from the UW Arboretum. Light filled home with great room concept offers cathedral ceilings, 3 panel doors and white trim throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Primary bedroom has beautiful ensuite and large walk in closet. Mud room off garage and huge backyard with storage shed. Large basement access windows add sunshine and offer a chance to nearly double the homes square footage with rough in for future bath. Easy access to West and East Madison and Fitchburg.