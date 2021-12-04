3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $389,900

Immaculate like new gem of a home with a thoughtful and open floor plan. Kitchen and dining area perfect for entertaining, boasting a spacious island and loads of cabinet space. Glass sliding door open to a newly installed deck perfect for grilling and outdoor fun. Main bedroom featuring ensuite bath and walk in closet. Lower level ready to add space. Great location, near restaurants, shopping, close to downtown Madison. Sun Prairie schools. List price reflects recent appraisal report.