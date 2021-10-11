3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $389,900

Never offered for sale before! Custom-built ranch is a total charmer & serviced by Midvale Elementary school! Terrific walk-up attic will add 1,200 sq ft & finish the dry poured concrete basement for another 1,200! Spacious rooms & a deluxe primary bedroom suite w/ private full bath, 3 closets & a built-in desk as well as a built-in vanity! Butcher block breakfast bar in kitchen area + formal dining space. 2 wood burn brick fireplaces! Sun room/family room has fp & charming french doors to deck + patio. Private & quiet east backyard offers prime morning sunshine. 1+ car garage + 2 ext built-in storage units. Original wood floors under some of main level. New central air, new hot H2O heater. Fun retro gray/yellow tiled main bathroom. Attic stairs at back of front closet in foyer.