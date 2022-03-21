3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $395,000

Offers to be reviewed Monday March 21st at 4:00 pm. Better than new! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has much to offer! Solid surface counters, large primary bedroom with full bath and walk in closet, main level office, large rec room with a gas fireplace, main level laundry, nice patio in the back as well. The owners added an air purifying system that provides virus protection (see attached data sheet). View the pictures and floorplans to appreciate how nicely appointed this home is and how well it flows. The lower level is unfinished, yet plumbed for a future bathroom. Across from the expansive Door Creek Park! Although the home is only a few years old it comes with a UHP home warranty for the buyers as well.