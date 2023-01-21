 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $396,800

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $396,800

Showings begin 1/20/2023. This newly built (2017) Veridian home has all the bells & whistles. This home has been meticulously maintained, inside you’ll also find: gorgeous LVP flooring, a built-in charging station, kitchen island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, soft close drawers, a conveniently located laundry on the main level & loads of natural light. The large open-concept kitchen has tons of counter space & a pantry to keep things organized. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling, large closet, and an en-suite bath. The lower level is just waiting to be finished & is stubbed for a bathroom. Enjoy views of your beautiful garden from the patio. Located within walking distance to parks, shopping & entertainment.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bill Noll looks back at the Tamarack

Bill Noll looks back at the Tamarack

Bill Noll started Portage's Tamarack Pizza fifty years ago. He recently sold it and is proud of the place that hasn't changed its menu since. But it has changed many lives, most notably, his own.

Kwik Trip looking at updating location in Columbus

Kwik Trip looking at updating location in Columbus

The Columbus City Council will discuss on Tuesday the request by Kwik Trip to construct a convenience store with a detached single bay car wash and a 10-dispenser fueling canopy adjacent to its current location on Dix Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News