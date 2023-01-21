Showings begin 1/20/2023. This newly built (2017) Veridian home has all the bells & whistles. This home has been meticulously maintained, inside you’ll also find: gorgeous LVP flooring, a built-in charging station, kitchen island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, soft close drawers, a conveniently located laundry on the main level & loads of natural light. The large open-concept kitchen has tons of counter space & a pantry to keep things organized. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling, large closet, and an en-suite bath. The lower level is just waiting to be finished & is stubbed for a bathroom. Enjoy views of your beautiful garden from the patio. Located within walking distance to parks, shopping & entertainment.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $396,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pardeeville man who admitted to killing one of his passengers and seriously injuring another after losing control of his vehicle while spe…
Bill Noll started Portage's Tamarack Pizza fifty years ago. He recently sold it and is proud of the place that hasn't changed its menu since. But it has changed many lives, most notably, his own.
According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
The Columbus City Council will discuss on Tuesday the request by Kwik Trip to construct a convenience store with a detached single bay car wash and a 10-dispenser fueling canopy adjacent to its current location on Dix Street.
Kobe Smit has coached junior varsity basketball since late December for the Hilltoppers. He returns to UW-Platteville Saturday.
A Reedsburg man initially given a deferred sentence agreement and probation after sexually assaulting a 5-year-old has been sent to prison aft…
Jessica Shafer, 27, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes and purple jacket when she left the jail for a medical appointment.
Two teenagers are facing serious felony charges after they allegedly attempted to rob a pair of 14-year-olds on a Portage street earlier this …
JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Fall River boy, who faces first-degree attempted homicide charges stemming from an incident where he ran over a Beaver …
Eric Torkelson, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department's school resource officer who has been with the force since 2001, received a Life Saving Award on Jan. 16 for his actions during an incident in Lake Delton in December.