3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $396,800

Showings begin 1/20/2023. This newly built (2017) Veridian home has all the bells & whistles. This home has been meticulously maintained, inside you’ll also find: gorgeous LVP flooring, a built-in charging station, kitchen island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, soft close drawers, a conveniently located laundry on the main level & loads of natural light. The large open-concept kitchen has tons of counter space & a pantry to keep things organized. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling, large closet, and an en-suite bath. The lower level is just waiting to be finished & is stubbed for a bathroom. Enjoy views of your beautiful garden from the patio. Located within walking distance to parks, shopping & entertainment.