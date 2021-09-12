 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $398,900

Amazing location nestled between 3 parks on Madison's near westside, just steps to Hilldale Mall. Main floor offers living rm w/big picture window, 3 bedrooms, formal dining rm off kitchen. Enjoy the huge yard under the shaded trees or from your private screen porch. Updates: Windows (2015), Roof (2011), Water heater (2010, parts replaced 2021), Water softener (2007), Furnace (2011, motor 2020), west siding (2016), Main bath (2014), Interior paint (2017), Concrete driveway (2021).

