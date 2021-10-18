3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,000

Lovely colonial in prime Findlay Park near west location. Gorgeous original woodwork & hardwood floors throughout deliver charm-filled details to this sweet 2 story. Main level offers spacious living room w/ wood burning stove, remodeled kitchen w/ attached dining area, all season sunroom w/ skylights & heated tile flooring, as well as a large full bathroom + laundry w/LG washer+dryer. Kitchen opens to sunroom & features breakfast bar, granite countertops, & gas stove. Upper level includes 3 beds + full bath. Other highlights include walk up attic space, access to back deck off sunroom, 1 car attached garage w/ basement access, mature lot & great curb appeal. Just steps to hospitals, UW, schools, retail, dining, bike paths & more!