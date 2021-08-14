Have you been looking for a newer home but like an established neighborhood? If so here is the one. This 4 year old home sits on just over a 1/4 acre lot in the North Shore neighborhood. This 3 bed, 2 and a half bath house located around the corner from Lake Mendota and minutes from shopping and restaurants. The main floor has an open concept with a gorgeous island, large family room w/ gas fireplace and eat in kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 2 nice bedrooms and a stunning owner's suite. Bring your ideas to the expansive unfinished lower level that is just waiting for someone to add their personal touches.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
On Aug. 7, 29-year-old police officer Ella French was shot in the head while making a traffic stop in Chicago. Her partner was also shot in th…
Charges have been filed against two suspects involved in last week’s attempted child abduction.
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop for a swerving vehicle, during which the man was…
It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
City officials met resistance Tuesday while attempting to reimplement an employee COVID-19 policy in light of new guidance from medical experts.