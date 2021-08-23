 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

SRM $399,900 - $414,900. Value Range Pricing! Such a wonderful home walking or biking distance to the hospitals, UW Campus, shopping, and restaurants! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Many updates. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home! You'll love the remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, backsplash, & granite counters/breakfast bar. Relax in the newer all season Sun Room with skylights & heated tile flooring! Convenient main level laundry (LG SS washer/dryer) & full bath. Outstanding wood trim and staircase! Comfortable central A/C. Updated light fixtures. Cozy wood-burning fireplace w/rebuilt stove & brick pedestal. Walk-up attic: insulated and new floor. Sump pump includes backup battery. Easy garage access from basement. New water softener. Enjoy grilling on the deck and more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Go away with ... Carra Patterson
Travel

Go away with ... Carra Patterson

“I saw Tom Hanks’ ‘Turner & Hooch’ as a child and I loved it,” said Carra Patterson, who is one of the stars of the Disney+ series of the same name. “When I got the chance to audition for the series, I immediately watched it again. It’s such a classic film that stands the test of time. Our series brings a new chapter to the iconic film. The writers and creative team worked hard to keep all the elements that made the movie so great – the unbreakable bond between Scott and Hooch, the “Die Hard”-like action scenes, the comedy and even some romance. The main difference is that our show picks up in 2021. But we’re so excited to have Reginald VelJohnson reprise his role as Mayor David Sutton. Hopefully, audiences love this show just as much as they did the original film.” Based out of Harlem, Patterson stays in touch with her fans on Instagram and Twitter (her username is @carrapatterson).

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $35,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $35,000

Beautiful 3 Bedroom house 1200 sq/ft situated in City of Madison . This Beautiful Manufactured home was built in 1994 HUD certified, located 1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News