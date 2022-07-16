3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

Beautiful ranch home is ready for you! Luxury vinyl plank flooring leads you throughout open layout main level. Spacious living room is sun soaked by large windows, and flows wonderfully into kitchen & dining-perfect for entertaining! Kitchen boasts ample storage space, island w/ breakfast bar, & gas range. Bedrooms are big and bright, including main bedroom suite w/ tray ceiling and en-suite bathroom! Main level is complete with convenient laundry, mudroom & drop station. Lower level is ready to be finished, with stubbing for full bathroom. Outdoor living is easy w/ fenced yard, lush lawn, and patio area. All this in convenient location, close to shops & dining and easy access to downtown Madison...and Sun Prairie Schools! Check out the virtual tour!