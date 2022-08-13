 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

  2022-08-13
This charming 3 bed, 3 bath home located on Madison's East side is just 1 block away from parks, walking trails & a dog park. Lots of natural light and great air flow for those days we can open the windows. Large basement for storage, roller skating or ready for you to add your personal touch. Enjoy this carriage lane home - great for neighborhood gatherings or if you wanted some privacy this home has a maintenance free fence for you to enjoy your coffee in the mornings or wine in the evenings.

