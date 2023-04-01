Beautiful Veridian-built home w/ high-end finishes! Walk into the open & bright main level w/ spacious foyer & LVP floors throughout. Gather w/ loved ones in the cozy living rm or entertain in the kitchen offering SS appliances, soft close drawers & cabinets, & island w/ space for bar stools. ML laundry/mud rm offers convenience & add'l storage. UL provides luxurious owner’s suite w/ tray ceilings, walk-in closet, & en-suite bathroom w/ stylish tile shower, plus 2 add'l bdrms & full bath. LL is finished into a fantastic entertaining space w/ theater-style seating & wet bar w/ beverage fridge. 2-car attached garage, charming patio, & fenced-in grassy backyard complete this stunning home. Take advantage of nearby Door Creek Park or make the short drive to all of east-Madison's amenities!