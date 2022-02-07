 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

No showings until Thursday (2/3/2022) at 8:00 AM. Stunning raised ranch nestled on a quiet cul-due-sac in the Midvale Heights neighborhood. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile backsplash, oak cabinets, and bright skylight. The retaining wall in the driveway was replaced in 2021. Main level features maple and oak hardwood floors, large master bedroom with French doors leading into the backyard. Lower level features a wood-burning fireplace, updated half bath, and laundry with plenty of storage space. Don’t miss this opportunity!

