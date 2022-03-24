 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $4,500

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $4,500

Rent this stunning architectural award winning contemporary home. Conveniently located on the near west side of Madison in the University Heights neighborhood and walking distance to UW Madison campus and hospital. Built in 2012, this home comes FULLY FURNISHED with modern furnishings from Design Within Reach. With 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths and approximately 2,000 square feet of finished living space, this is a must see home if you wish to live on near west side of Madison. 3D Virtual Tour Link - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FoYVzZfTDpn Available 2/1/22 Verify square footage and schools if important.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News