Beautiful 2-Year Old Ranch Condo has exceptional features thru-out including: lovely wood & tile floors in foyer, baths & FF open concept living areas; 9' ceilings; kitchen w/ beautiful granite countertops & wood cabinets w/ crown molding, tile backsplash, SS appliances (gas stove) & full pantry; plus FF laundry/mud room. FF Owner's Suite is spacious w/ lots of windows, a large walk-in closet & a huge full bath w/ double vanity & step-in shower. There's also a FF 2nd Bdrm/office just off of the main foyer w/ beautiful pockets doors and a half bath around the corner. The lower level provides a spacious family rm, 3rd Bdrm & full tub/shower combo bath, plus tons of storage/shop space. Step out back & enjoy your coffee on your covered back porch. Close to library, shopping, restaurants & more
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $410,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston Sept. 28.
Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.
A Reedsburg man faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 after being charged with felony child abuse.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that there was marijuana growing outside a home in the town of Fountain Prairie…
Beaver Dam’s hospital is starting to see a repeat of last year’s events within its walls.
A traffic stop on I-90/94 led to the arrest of two individuals with heroin. One was arrested following the traffic stop, the other was arreste…
R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the d…
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Jim Pierce is going all out in his new hobby with his very pumpkin harvest this fall, growing two pumpkins that weigh 1,000 pounds each in his…