Exceptionally well maintained and updated Grandview Commons Veridian "Beryl" style one owner home. Finished lower level boasts enormous rec room with custom pub style booth, wet bar, full bath, separate office with storage, and built in AVI wiring, a true nerd's paradise. Fenced in yard with huge deck and many perennials is a great spot to sit and relax. Kitchen has stainless Kitchen-Aid appliances, a large island, and ample dining area. Recharge in the full en-suite primary bedroom with walk in shower. Relax in the spacious main floor living room wired for wall mount TV and with in-floor power to easily charge devices. First floor laundry, epoxy finish garage floor, solar panels are also in this fantastic move-in ready home.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $414,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elizabeth Eulberg, who grew up in Portage, is a full-time bestselling author living in London now.
James Jansen, 58, a former Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education member, was the man who died in a motorcycle accident on Friday.
Alternatives for all interchanges are being explored along the nearly 70-mile Interstate 39/90/94 corridor from just south of Madison to the W…
On April 14, at approximately 6:11 pm, Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 near Noble R…
McDonald's is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve its signature burgers.