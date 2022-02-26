 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $414,900

Prepared to be amazed in this charming 3 bed/2.5 bath Craftsman style home! Enjoy a light-filled living space w/ elevated 9' ceilings & sleek LVT flooring throughout the main level. The open concept layout offers a great space for entertaining around the gas fp & dining area w/ convenient flow around the home through front flex room. Send your tastebuds to the moon from luxurious kitchen w/ SS apps, heavenly quartz counters, & soothing under cabinet lighting. Relax & unwind in the beautifully modern owner's suite highlighted by dbl vanity, floor-to-ceiling tiled shower, & California closet system. Want to expand your universe? The basement is ready to be finished & stubbed for an additional bathroom! End your day with some sun rays from your patio after gardening in the fenced backyard!

