 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $419,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $419,000

Amazing location, near parks, walking trails and dog park. Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! This home is move in ready with Auburn Ridge cabinetry, Kohler plumbing fixtures, brand new carpet throughout and even a fenced in yard. This home is waiting for you!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former union president Spencer Nett terminated from Dells-Delton EMS

Former union president Spencer Nett terminated from Dells-Delton EMS

Spencer Nett, the Dells-Delton EMS employee who wrote a vote of no confidence letter against Lake Delton Public Safety Director Daniel Hardman in February, was terminated from his position in a unanimous vote by the Dells-Delton EMS Commission on Aug. 4. The termination is in response to allegedly false social media posts made by Nett regarding DDEMS staffing in late May.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News