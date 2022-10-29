3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $419,000

Just like BRAND NEW! A Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Nearly New home is waiting for you! This Bright, Sunny home has the Perfect Main Level Floorplan - a Flex Room that can be an Office/Dining or Playroom, a 1/2 bath, Mudroom and Opens to the Lovely LR and Large Kitchen! The kitchen boasts Modern Appliances, Beautiful Cabinets with a ton of Storage, Granite Countertops, and a Huge Island overlooking the LR! The Upstairs includes generous sized Bedrooms, with a Primary Bedroom that includes a Nice walk-in Closet and attached Bathroom. The Peaceful Patio has a view of the Woods and would be perfect for all types of Gatherings! This expanding Neighborhood includes 7 Miles of trails, a lake, Lovely Parks and easy access to the Interstate, East Side Mall, and a short ride to Sun Prairie!