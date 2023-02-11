Don't miss this wonderful 3 BR / 2 BA ranch home in Grandview Commons North. Enjoy the sun filled open floorplan main living area, with laminate wood floors and a tasteful accent wall. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, an island, and custom built quality craftsmanship Auburn Ridge cabinets. Walkout from the dinette to deck and relax in the fenced-in backyard. The primary bedroom suite features tray ceilings, dual vanity sink, and a spacious walk-in closet. Popular split bedroom layout, with 2nd full bath and two bedrooms in the front of the home. The finished basement offers a HUGE rec room with exposed windows and two additional storage areas. Larger laundry room with washer/dryer included in the sale. Great location close to several parks, restaurants and shops/grocery!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $419,900
