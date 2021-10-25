3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $425,000

Such a cool opportunity! This one has a contemporary vibe and sits on a gorgeous 1/2 acre lot backing to conservation land and Stricker's pond. WOW! Fabulous large screen porch overlooking the park-like yard. Oak hardwood and bamboo flooring. Beautiful tall wall of windows in living/dining area. So many big updates: newer roof, gutters and skylights (2017 by Frey Construction), furnace (2017), AC (2010), water heater (2018), patio door (2018) and two new large egress windows (2018) in unfinished bsmt, perfect for future bedrm or office! LL ready to finish, with some electrical and drywall already in place.