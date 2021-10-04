 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $425,000

MRP $425,000-$440,000. Spectacular & Uniquely Spacious multi-level home on 1/3 acre lot backing private wooded greenspace. Vaulted great rm leads to well appointed kitchen featuring: SubZero fridge & freezer, stainless double ovens, gas cooktop & microwave + granite counters/breakfast bar & tile back splash accents. Dinette opens to huge vaulted family rm w/shared 3 way FP & walk-out to large composite deck w/new rails. Lg, entertaining vaulted rec rm offers kitchenette/wet bar w/fridge, micro, island, gas FP & entertainment area w/surround & walk-out to patio. Master w/walk-in closet & full bath w/walk-in shower. OFC/flex rm C/B enclosed for 4th bdrm. 3 car heated garage. Lower 4th level offers plenty of storage & workshop/hobby area. Convenient location & much more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News