3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $425,000

Beautiful 2-Year Old Ranch Condo has exceptional features thru-out including: lovely wood & tile floors in foyer, baths & FF open concept living areas; 9' ceilings; kitchen w/ beautiful granite countertops & wood cabinets w/ crown molding, tile backsplash, SS appliances (gas stove) & full pantry; plus FF laundry/mud room. FF Owner's Suite is spacious w/ lots of windows, a large walk-in closet & a huge full bath w/ double vanity & step-in shower. There's also a FF 2nd Bdrm/office just off of the main foyer w/ beautiful pockets doors and a half bath around the corner. The lower level provides a spacious family rm, 3rd Bdrm & full tub/shower combo bath, plus tons of storage/shop space. Step out back & enjoy your coffee on your covered back porch. Close to library, shopping, restaurants & more