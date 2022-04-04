3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $425,000

This charming ranch in Van Hise SD, close to Hilldale, shopping, restaurants, groceries & more provides an easy bike/bus commute to UW, Hospitals, Downtown & more. Owners have transformed the backyard into a private oasis w/ large, beautiful deck overlooking lush plantings w/ groundcover, perennials, evergreens & fruit plantings, plus tap the maples & make your own syrup! There are also features for your inner-farmer...raised garden beds, wood compost bins & a really nice chicken coop! From the front deck step into a spacious foyer & enjoy the natural light, hardwood floors, solid wood Double-Dutch doors, updated main bath, gas fireplace & an open kitchen/living/dining design that walks out to back deck. In the exposed LL is a family rm, office, 3/4 bath & storage; plus large 1-car garage.