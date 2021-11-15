3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $425,000

CHERISHED YESTERDAYS, GRACIOUS TOMORROWS. Homes like this 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath bungalow in the desirable Sunset Village neighborhood don't come around too often. This well cared for home features a smart layout with main floor primary bedroom suite and laundry separated from the main living and entertaining spaces. From the living room head through your step-saver kitchen (with newer appliances) into your south facing sun-room/ dining area and out into your fenced backyard. Upstairs has two oversized bedrooms and additional full bathroom. Enormous basement provides for ample storage or could be finished for more living space. Quiet street yet easy access to Hilldale, UW, Hospitals, Beltline & downtown. Being sold "As-Is" with UHP Ultimate Home Warranty. ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU'LL WANT TO OWN IT.