3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $429,000

Under construction, almost completed, move in ready Early January 2022. Brand new single family homes located in Fitchburg's newest, popular Terravessa neighborhood. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, big windows, large granite kitchen island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, mudroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2nd floor laundry, owner's suite with walk-in closet, large 2 car garage. Within walking distance to the brand new "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and a daycare center. You will enjoy this new 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. Call today for showings!