Welcome to this upgraded and move-in ready home! Spacious, open concept floor plan flooded with natural light. Living room features a stunning built-in faux fireplace with stacked stone surround, dining area with patio doors leading to a private deck and a chef's kitchen with massive center island, ample cabinetry, tile backsplash, and a gas range! Nine foot ceilings throughout and a nice laundry/mud room off the attached 2 car garage. Main bedroom en-suite with walk-in closet, dual vanities and a large shower. Third bedroom offers french doors, perfect for a guest room, den/office, or bonus room. Lower level is ready to finish with all the electrical outlets already in and stubbed for a bath. Beautifully landscaped, low maintenance exterior and a nice front porch!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"There is something mind-boggling about it," the twins' father said. "In a sense, they're our oldest children, even though they're our smallest children."
The Wisconsin athletic department pays for travel costs and work hours for police officers that accompany Badgers teams on road trips.
Columbus' A.J. Uttech is among the area players who will take on major leadership roles this season.
A Portage man is facing serious drug trafficking accusations in Columbia County after police were called to an apartment and allegedly found t…
From champions to qualifiers, there are many athletes to know about heading into the high school wrestling season. Here are 28.
A deer hunter was unloading a firearm went it went off and shot the boy.
A Wisconsin Dells man appeared Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged with forcing a teenager into a sexual act in September,…
Randolph opens the new season after winning a state title, while Columbus and Lodi look to navigate the rugged Capitol North. Here's what to know as the season tips off.
Portage Plastics, a manufacturing company that's been in Portage since 1997, will cease operations at the end of the year. 71 employees will be laid off.
A new auditorium, funded by a donation of over $14 million by the Nelson Family, is currently under construction next to Wisconsin Dells High School. It is slated to be ready for the 2023-24 school year.