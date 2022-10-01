Show 9/30: Fall in love with like new, gorgeous Grandview Commons Ranch home! You'll love the spacious open concept w/a clean & crisp color palette & an abundance of natural light. All 3 beds, 2 full baths & laundry are found on the main level plus a huge basement with the potential to add over 1100 sqft of living space and stubbed for bath! The modern kitchen area boasts SS appliances, a fantastic island to enjoy conversation around, plus smart technology to preheat your oven on your way home to dinner! Inside the owner's suite, there's a large closet & ensuite w/ dual vanities and walk-in shower. Head outside onto the patio to relax and take in nice weather, and you're a short jaunt from the Great Dane Pub, Metro Market, and tons of parks! Seller's job relocation is your gain!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $429,900
