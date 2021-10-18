3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $430,000

Stately Hill Farm Ranch on a Quiet Street. Located in what is maybe Madison's most sought after school districts (Van Hise/Hamilton/West) on the cities near west side close to everything Madison. Walking distance to golf, parks, Shopping and dining this home literally puts you into the middle of so much that makes Madison exceptional. Meticulously maintained home, fresh paint throughout, new carpet and flooring in basement and Family Rm, all new Chimney and updated electrical 2021. Hardwoods throughout the Living room and bedrooms/hallway and dining area. huge 20x20 family room off the back of the house puts you right into the peace and quiet of your backyard oasis that has tons of light and yet quite a few larger trees for shade.