New construction Oakley Ranch 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split bedroom concept built by Trademark Homes. Kitchen includes walk-in pantry, white cabinets, quartz counters, island, stainless steel appliances and gas range. Dinette opens to great room and pocket office with built-in desk. Main bedroom includes en-suite with double vanity, walk-in tiled shower and walk-in closet. Separate laundry and bench with hooks. Insulated garage, professional landscaping. Smart features: Nest Thermostat & doorbell and Garage Q. Located in the newest Fitchburg Community of Fahey Fields in the Oregon School District. Enjoy convenience to the city, walking paths, shops and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $444,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.
A familiar face, both locally and nationwide, is now a featured part of downtown Beaver Dam.
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Alabama man was placed on a $10,000 cash bond on Tuesday for charges including pulling a gun out of a Horicon Police Of…