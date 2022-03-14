 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $450,000

Unexpected spaciousness invites you into the heart of this home where living, kitchen, dining & family rooms are all seamlessly connected. Plus a massive rec room w/nook for a 4th bedroom in the newly renovated lower level (foam insulation, electric, carpet, drywall, speakers, etc). Updated kitchen offers cherry cabinets w/roll out shelves, lazy susan, stainless appliances plus sliding door out to maintenance free deck views sunsets over fenced yard. Only Wood & Tile Floors on main, many windows, stone fireplace (just cleaned) are some details that give home a pleasant feel. NEW: H20 Soft. Garage Door, Fridge, Dishwasher & Duct Cleaning. Newer tile bath plus egress window makes LL ideal for guests. Extras of elec. car charger, basement workshop & air cleaner. Sweet spot is steps to schools

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau released its annual list of new attractions and other developments for 2022. It features new waterslides at three different locations as well as a new go-kart/miniature golf attraction in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News