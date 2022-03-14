3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $450,000

Unexpected spaciousness invites you into the heart of this home where living, kitchen, dining & family rooms are all seamlessly connected. Plus a massive rec room w/nook for a 4th bedroom in the newly renovated lower level (foam insulation, electric, carpet, drywall, speakers, etc). Updated kitchen offers cherry cabinets w/roll out shelves, lazy susan, stainless appliances plus sliding door out to maintenance free deck views sunsets over fenced yard. Only Wood & Tile Floors on main, many windows, stone fireplace (just cleaned) are some details that give home a pleasant feel. NEW: H20 Soft. Garage Door, Fridge, Dishwasher & Duct Cleaning. Newer tile bath plus egress window makes LL ideal for guests. Extras of elec. car charger, basement workshop & air cleaner. Sweet spot is steps to schools