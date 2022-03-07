 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $450,000

Green built & energy star certified home! 3 bedrooms with a full master bath and walkin closet. The kitchen is open to the great room which boasts cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace. The huge kitchen/dinette has a breakfast bar and large pantry. Main floor laundry helps round out this great house with a fenced- in backyard for your safety, or enjoy one of the parks located across the street from the front door! Lower level is finished with a den, rec. room and full bath with a wet bar.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Derek Joseph Hines

Derek Joseph Hines

SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News