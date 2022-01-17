 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $459,900

No showings until 1/16. Completely updated home in the heart of Madison in Bay Creek Neighborhood. Nested between Lake Wingra and Lake Monona across from the Arboretum. Close to downtown Madison, UW, St. Mary's, UnityPoint Health, Meriter, Henry Vilas Zoo restaurants, shops and much more. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a perfect location! New roof, siding, windows, driveway, garage door, kitchen, stainless steel appliances, bathrooms, paint and flooring. Completely renovated and move in ready!!! More photos coming soon.

