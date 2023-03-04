Look no further! Thoughtfully designed with entertaining and relaxation at the top of the list, this stunning zero-entry ranch condo/half duplex has it all! Vaulted ceilings, captivating light fixtures, luxurious Maple flooring & a Sunroom & unlimited views of nature! Stunning Granite countertops with a large island accents the kitchen outfitted with all the modern cooking conveniences you will ever need! Main floor laundry offers the convenience of custom built-ins & energy star appliances. The lower level highlights a wonderful place for movie night, a 3rd bedroom, and office as well as unlimited storage! This condo has everything you could ever want and more! #luxuryliving #heatedbathroomfloors#kohler #sub-zero#highend #locationlocation #topoftheline