Thoughtfully designed with entertaining and relaxation at the top of the list, this quality constructed zero entry ranch condo/half duplex is everything you have been looking for & more! Vaulted ceilings, captivating light fixtures, luxurious flooring & a Sunroom with unlimited views of nature! Stunning Granite countertops w/large island accents the kitchen outfitted with all the modern cooking conveniences you will need. The comfortable living room with floor to ceiling gas fireplace completes the open concept feel. Designated laundry room offers custom built-in storage is a plus. The bathrooms boast heated floors, Kohler fixtures adding a sense of calm. The lower level highlights a wonderful place for game or movie nights and plenty of room for company for an extended stay. #luxury
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $464,900
-
- Updated
