Welcome home to spacious living on one level. There's plenty of room for everyone in the 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths all on the main floor. You'll love the glassed 3 season room for coffee in the morning or watching as the sun sets in the evening...you'll have a front row seat to watch nature unfold! Beautiful solid black walnut cabinets throughout and nicely updated bathrooms all with quartz counter tops and tiled floors. Oak hardwood floors highlight the living-dining room & all 3 bedrooms, this home is great for a person needing solid surfaces. Wrap up the day by a relaxing fire in the extra living room on the backside of the house. If storage is a necessity there's plenty here w/ a full unfinished basement or create additional living space for the future. Ultimate UHP included
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Mauston residents and a New Lisbon resident are charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stealing about $80,000 from a town of Lem…
JUNEAU – A 47-year-old Horicon man is facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide stemming from a crash on Highway 33 last summer.
A Camp Douglas woman is facing charges of delivering fentanyl after two controlled buys in Mauston.
Portage voted for Mitchel Craig and Mayor Rick Dodd to advance in Mayoral race in Tuesday’s primary election.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
A Former Portage High School teacher was sentenced after being charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff in May.
A Baraboo woman who stabbed another woman with a screwdriver in a drunken argument was sentenced to prison time Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
A former Baraboo man charged after drunkenly choking a woman and pulling out fistfuls of her hair before threatening to kill her was recently …
The suggestion of delaying a project to build new Sauk County Highway facilities in West Baraboo and Reedsburg to control costs was met with b…
The 3rd-ranked Pioneers, an offensively and defensively balanced bunch, have been blowing teams out since their only loss on Dec. 30 and look to make it back-to-back trips to the Resch Center