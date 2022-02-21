3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $465,000

Welcome home to spacious living on one level. There's plenty of room for everyone in the 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths all on the main floor. You'll love the glassed 3 season room for coffee in the morning or watching as the sun sets in the evening...you'll have a front row seat to watch nature unfold! Beautiful solid black walnut cabinets throughout and nicely updated bathrooms all with quartz counter tops and tiled floors. Oak hardwood floors highlight the living-dining room & all 3 bedrooms, this home is great for a person needing solid surfaces. Wrap up the day by a relaxing fire in the extra living room on the backside of the house. If storage is a necessity there's plenty here w/ a full unfinished basement or create additional living space for the future. Ultimate UHP included