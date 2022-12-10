3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $479,900

Move-in ready! Brand new single family home located in Fitchburg's newest, popular Terravessa neighborhood. Oregon School District. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, main level office/den/family room. Big windows, great sunlight, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, mudroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs, owner's suite with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2-car garage. Within walking distance to the new "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and new daycare facility. You will enjoy this 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture.