OPEN HOUSE 9/12 NOON - 2. I'm Beautiful and I Know it!! This international-style home in the heart of historic Nakoma is warm and welcoming with its beautiful original hardwood flooring through out and sun filled rooms. Newer kitchen with corian counters, SS appliances, tiled flooring. Upstairs bath with jetted tub and newer fixtures. Brand New Windows(Sept. 2021). Plantation shutters on the LR windows for extra privacy. Spacious master bedroom with access to the balcony, WIC. LL has terrazzo flooring, egress windows & newer full bath. Experience Nakoma with the Arboretum as your neighbor, bike path, restaurants, Monroe St shops, schools & beautiful Lake Wingra.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $480,000
-
- Updated
