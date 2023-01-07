Photos are representative of what will be built. It is a vacant lot & the builder tentatively intends on putting this 2 story home on this lot. If you prefer a 1.5 story home or a ranch style home, he can provide you with alternative plans for this lot or other lots that he has available in Terravessa. Purchase price will be based upon the plans you choose. Sign on before construction begins & you have the ability to make the majority of picks, finish the LL if you want more space, etc. Builder adds a lot of extra touches that you don’t see in all new construction: fully trimmed windows, wider baseboards, granite counters, tiled primary showers & bathroom floors & so much more. Go to Terravessa.com for restrictions & more.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Sun Prairie trio transferred to Fall River and have set their sights on winning a state championship, but it has been a bumpy road to a perfect start.
The latest on Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin after terrifying collapse on field; House speaker vote today; and more top headlines
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
Nine people, including six residents of Wisconsin Dells, were arrested and charged with various drug-related offenses following an Adams County Sheriff's Office conducted warrant in Dell Prairie on Dec. 29.
A former Montello man was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 years old in Columbia County.
A new Doctor Poser is putting up his shingle in Columbus following a family tradition that has been going on for four generations in the city of 5,000 people.
Business owner James Jones is purchasing the building his grandfather once lived in with hopes to completely renovate the interior.
The $32 million landfill and recycling center on the Yahara Hills Golf Course is going ahead despite warnings of the site’s limitations and concerns of nearby residents.
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital. The Bills said in a statement: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”
A 44-year-old Columbus man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday for robbing the Horicon State Bank in Neosho last year.
Malaya Lee was born at the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Jan. 1 at 7:13 a.m.